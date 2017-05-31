Farmers Markets Ready To Open Across County

RISON – With local crops now ready for harvest, all three farmers markets in Cleveland County – New Edinburg, Rison and Woodlawn – will be open this month on various days.

Rison is moving its market day from Thursday afternoons to 5 p.m. Friday evenings while New Edinburg and Woodlawn both begin at about 7 a.m. on Saturdays.

While the Rison Farmers Market will hold its official grand opening next week on June 9, market manager John Appleget said vendors are free to set up for a “soft opening” this Friday, June 2, at the FBT Community Park in downtown Rison.

All three markets offer free vendor space for people selling produce, crafts and “cottage food” items like homemade baked goods. The Woodlawn Farmers Market also welcomes vendors selling rummage items.

All vendors are asked to follow the Arkansas Farmers Market Vendor Guide, which can be found online through the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service website at www.uaex.edu.

The Farmers Market Guide defines cottage foods as “items produced in a person’s home that are non-potentially hazardous foods such as bakery products, candy, fruit butter, jams, and jellies.”

