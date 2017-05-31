Kingsland Council Hears About New Business Coming

KINGSLAND – Tina Wilson approached the Kingsland City Council last Thursday night to see what permits she will need to move forward with putting in a restaurant and other businesses at the corner of Oak Street and Hwy. 79 in Kingsland.

In addition, Mayor Charles Crain and the Kingsland City Council briefly discussed financial deficits in the Kingsland Water Department.

Both issues were addressed during the Kingsland City Council’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday night at Kingsland City Hall.

During the public comments section at the end of the meeting, Wilson asked the mayor and city council if there were any permits she would need to get before putting in the new businesses. Mayor Crain told her the city did not have any permits required in advance, but once the business opens, she will need an operator’s permit from the city.

Wilson said her long-range plans are to establish Nannie’s Snak Shack offering take-out ice cream, burgers, etc.; a dine-in restaurant offering home cooking called the Greyhound Cafe; a bakery called Granny’s Tasty Creations and eventually a gift shop that would feature Johnny Cash-related items and other merchandise.

In an interview after the meeting, Wilson said she plans to start with the Snak Shack and cafe first, and eventually add the bakery and gift shop later.

