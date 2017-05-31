Lady ‘Cat, Two Lady Bears Earn All-State Selections

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Kennedy Ratliff of the Class 2A State Champion Rison Wildcats, and Kaylee Hinson and Drew Stitt of the Woodlawn Lady Bears have been named to the Class 2A and Class 1A All-State softball teams, respectively.

The Arkansas Activities Association released the All-State selections following the completion of the state tournaments on May 20.

Ratliff, a senior shortstop, wrapped up her career with the Lady Wildcats by helping Rison win its first-ever state championship in softball. Ratliff, along with her sister, Macy Ratliff, were selected to the Class 2A All-State Tournament Team as well.

In addition, Kennedy will have one last chance to play high school softball when she takes part in the Arkansas All-Star softball game scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Farris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

Kennedy will be joined by her senior teammate, Julie Beck, on the East All-Star team coached by Gracie Spears of Bryant High School. Beck was a catcher/infielder for the Lady ‘Cats this season.

Kennedy has already signed to play softball for the Arkansas Razorbacks next season.

