Mark Motsinger

Mark Dana Motsinger, 67, of Rison, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

He was born on December 25, 1949 in Clinton, Missouri, a son to Fay J. and Marion E. Sheddrick Motsinger.

Mr. Motsinger served two years in Okinawa, Philippines and Japan during his enlistment in the United States Marines. He was a retired cabinet maker and a member of Trinity Faith Assembly of God.

Mr. Motsinger was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include one brother, Dale Motsinger and his wife, Vicki, of Rison; one nephew, Dustin Prescott and his wife, Lindsey; two great-nephews, Payne Prescott and Porter Prescott; and a host of cousins and friends.

A visitation and memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2017, at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Bro. Clay Stubbs officiating.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

To sign an online guestbook go to www.buiefuneralhome.com