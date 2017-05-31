Nannie Small

Nannie Jo Small, 84, of Rison, passed away May 23, 2017, at Green House Cottages of Southern Hills in Rison.

Nannie was born September 2, 1932, in Woodlawn, to the late Thomas Otis Glover and Mary Lorene “Rena” O’Kelly Glover. She received her education in Woodlawn.

She married Leonard Small on July 16, 1949, in Sheridan.

Mrs. Small worked at Glover Foodliner, and was member of Center Missionary Baptist Church.

Nannie was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Small; a son, Billy Joe Small; a sister, Joyce Cash; two brothers, Otis and Rupert Glover; and a son-in-law, Danny Stuckey.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Stuckey of Woodlawn; two sons, Tom Small (Elizabeth) of Little Rock, and Larry Small (Myra) of Springdale; a brother, Arnis Glover of Hot Springs, a brother-in-law, Bob Small (Jo Fern) of Pine Bluff; sisters-in-law, Eva Jo Small of Memphis and Margaret Austin of Pine Bluff; and four grandchildren, Julie Harrison (Roger) of Woodlawn; Brad Stuckey (Tracy) of Rison; Cary Koss (Brian) of Little Rock; Brian Small (Genna) of Springdale; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday, May 26, 2017, at Center Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Doney Blackerby officiating. Burial was in Friendship Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Center Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Cole Road, Rison, AR 71665.

