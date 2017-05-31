Theater Season Opens With ‘Fairy Tale Network’

THE FAIRY TALE NETWORK - The cast of the Fairy Tale Network poses for a group shot during a recent practice. The opening performance for the Cleveland County Community Theater’s 2017 season opens with a youth-oriented cast that features just three adults. Cast members include Lauren Appleget, Lily Billings, Chloe Billings, Adalyn Puthoff, Laura Case, Jackson Appleget, Aisha Puthoff, Zach Gwinn, Madalyn Davis, Kayln Butler, Kaila Billings, Kyra Butler, Karen Appleget, Millie Montgomery, Jacob Walz, Justin Billings, Rhea Billings, Kenisyn Butler, Kayla Lake and Amy Puthoff.

RISON – The Cleveland County Community Theater will present its newest production, “The Fairy Tale Network” this weekend at New Edinburg and Rison.

The performance, directed by Kayla Lake, will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday, June 2, at the New Edinburg Community Center. A performance will be given the following night, Saturday, June 3, in Rison at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

An encore matinee will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Cleveland County Herald office in Rison. Tickets for the New Edinburg production can be purchased by contacting Roger McClellan at (870) 643-0150.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under.

Community Theater spokesperson Stacy Walz, who is also participating in the show (and sporting a tutu), calls the show “A comedy that’s guaranteed to make you laugh.”

According to Walz the production is comprised of mostly children from the community with only three adults in the cast. The show puts a new twist on classic tales such as “The Three Little Pigs” and “Little Red Riding Hood.”

