Vergie Smith

Vergie Kathleen Smith, 82 of Fordyce, died Friday, May 26, 2017 at St. John’s Place in Fordyce.

She was born March 6, 1935 in Thornton to the late Kelly Britten Cranford and Florence Millie Elizabeth Crawford Cranford.

She was also preceded in death by her husband John David Smith; her daughter Connie Sue Smith; her brothers Preston, Fred, Barney, Raymond, and Claude Cranford; and her sister, Lucille Pierce.

Survivors include her five children, Buddy Smith and wife Brenda of El Dorado, Linda Franklin of Fordyce, Mary Huntley and husband Ronnie of Kingsland, Rose Hopkins of Bearden, and Tommy Smith and wife Lawana of Fordyce; one sister, Lena Hunter of Warren; 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Monday, May 29, 2017, at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel in Fordyce. Burial was at Temperance Hill Cemetery.

