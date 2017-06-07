Ann Dabney

Ann Burks Dabney, 85, of Kingsland, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock.

She was born October 15, 1931 in Cleveland County.

She was a homemaker and a Methodist. She was a former member of Rockport Country Club in Rockport, Texas; and Pine Forest Country Club in Houston, Texas. Ann was an avid golfer and gardener.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe E. Burks, Sr. and Elsie Ann Grice Burks; husband, George Evans Dabney Sr.; and one brother, Curtis Dean Burks.

Survivors include one son, George Evans Dabney, Jr. of Richmond, Texas; one daughter, Julie Dabney Guthrie of Kingsland; one brother, Joe Elbert Burks of Warren; one sister, Rita Holder of Kingsland; and one granddaughter, Dabney Elizabeth Guthrie Geers of Rockport, Texas.

Funeral services were Monday, June 5,2017, at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce with Rev. Boyd Savage and Rev. Justin Childress officiating. Burial was in Graves Cemetery.

To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.