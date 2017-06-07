Neva McBee

Neva Beth Harrelson McBee, 63, of Rye, died Sunday, May 28, at Hospice Homecare in Little Rock.

She was born September 17, 1953, in Warren, and was a retired flight attendant for Braniff Airlines, a former gift shop operator and a member of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church.

Her father Jesse Hudie Harrelson preceded her in death.

Survivors are her husband Sterling McBee whom she married June 24, 2000. Her mother Avis Crawley Harrelson of Rye; one brother Steve Harrelson of Rye; one sister Kathy Kelly and spouse Phillip of Rye; two step daughters Kristin Weeks and spouse Mark, of New Edinburg; Courtney DiCicco and spouse Bobby of Atlanta, Ga.; three step grandchildren Hannah Weeks, Jamison Weeks, and Luke DiCicco; one niece Crystal Sullivan and spouse Cody of Rye; great nephew Benjamin and great niece Hallie Jo.

Funeral service was Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Frazer’s Chapel with Rev. Wayman Mann and Rev. Richard Barley officiating. Music was by Farron Wilson, Charlotte Wilson, Pam Mowery, Annette Langton, and Jaque Murphy Burial in Union Cemetery at Rye, by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers were Johnny Hays, Jack Hankins, Max Breazeal, Glen Jackson, Cody Sullivan, and Deborah Carpenter.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Kerry Pennington, Mike Nelson, Johnny McBee, Phillip Kelly, Keith Taylor, Dewayne Adair, Mike Young, and Lester Guice.

