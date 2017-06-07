Oscar Hudson

Oscar M. “Bad Eye” Hudson, 85, of El Dorado, died May 30, 2017.

He was born January 31, 1932, to Byron and Ruth Goodheart Hudson in Banks.

Bad Eye was retired from Union Local IBEW 436 and worked as a lineman electrician for Lawrence Electric and later for Enterprise Rental for thirteen years as a driver. He loved to hunt, fish and was an avid motorcycle rider. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.

Preceding him in death are parents; his son, Doug Hudson; brother, Gene Hudson; and grandson Zachary Lloyd Hudson.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Glover Hudson; son, David R. Hudson; and grandchildren, Lindsey Hudson, Luke Hudson, and Ben McCue.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Young’s Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

