Peggy Roberts

Virginia V. “Peggy” Matheson Roberts, 81, of Kedron, passed away Monday, June 5, 2017.

Born May 5, 1936, in Kedron, she was a daughter to the late W. A. “Fonzie” and Delia Harris Ratliff.

She graduated with her LPN from Pines Vo-Tech in 1971 and spent 23 years working in the nursing field at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Cleveland County Hospital and Davis Nursing Home. Mrs. Roberts retired in 1994.

Knitting, sewing and quilting were some of the many hobbies she dearly loved doing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.A. “Fonzie” Ratliff, Delia Harris Ratliff, Gladys Wooten Ratliff; husband, Earnie Matheson, Sr.; a son, Virgil Matheson; two sisters, Opal Wilson Shedd and Allene Foley; and two brothers, Knolton Broach and Charles Broach.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Olan Roberts of Kedron; five sons, Earnie Matheson. Jr. of Little Rock, Charlie “Eddie” Craig of Kedron, Daniel Craig of Paragould, Lewis Matheson of Kedron, and Patrick Matheson of Kedron; two daughters, Sharon Lee of Glen Rose and Glenda Hicks of White Hall; three sisters, Dean Doss of Fordyce, Annie Granderson of Rison, and Vera Ratliff of Little Rock; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Wednesday morning, June 7, 2017, at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Bro. Johnny Brewster officiating. Interment was in Mt. Zion Cemetery at Kedron.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

