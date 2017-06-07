Rison Farmers Market Kicks Off This Friday

RISON – A cake walk and other activities are on tap as the Rison Farmers Market hosts its grand opening for the 2017 season beginning at 5 p.m. this Friday, June 9, at FBT Community Park in downtown Rison.

To help kick off the season, the Rison Farmers Market is lining up some activities for the youth while Friends of the Pioneer Village is sponsoring a “cake walk” to help raise money for the restoration of the historic buildings at the Village.

There is also a chance that Friday night could be the debut of some new string globe lighting at the park that will create a festival-like atmosphere.

Also, an invitation remains in place for acoustic musicians to come to FBT Community Park each Friday evening for some impromptu jam sessions.

All vendor space is free. The Rison Farmers Market welcomes vendors offering produce, crafts and “cottage food” items like homemade baked goods and candies.

Any vendor who plans to set up at the market is encouraged to contact Roy Phillips in advance so he can post your participation on the Rison Farmers Market Facebook page. Phillips can be reached at (870) 489-5201.

