Rison Water Meters Coming; Arrests Made In Local Thefts

RISON – Installation of the new digital water meters for the Rison Water Department has been delayed until a special part arrives, Mayor Vernon Dollar told the Rison City Council during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the mayor commended Rison Police Chief Josh Bolland and the police force on the arrest of two Pine Bluff men for their alleged involvement with a string of thefts within the Rison city limits.

Rison water customers received a letter with their water bill this month notifying them of the installation of the new digital water meters.

Dollar said the original date to start construction was on or about June 17. However, he said Tuesday night that a special part for the meters is having to be ordered so the installation has been delayed until the parts arrives. He did not have a date as to when that might be.

The letter water customers received explained that the city had received a $350,000 loan through the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fund the project. The interest rate for the loan is 1.5 percent.

Big Creek Contractors, Inc. of Heber Springs was awarded the bid for the project. All the existing mechanical water meters will be removed and replaced with new digital meters that send water usage information directly to the water office at Rison City Hall. The letter said installation is expected to be completed by Oct. 17, 2017.

