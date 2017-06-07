Robin Barton

Robin Vickers Barton, 53, of Rye, died Thursday, June 1, 2017 as a result of an automobile accident in Cleveland County.

She was born November 11, 1963 in Bradley County, a daughter of the late Jerry E. Vickers and Ann Winningham Vickers Guffy.

She worked at Burlington Rug Mill in Monticello, worked at the Monticello County Club, attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Warren, and was a graduate of the Hermitage Public School System.

She is survived by two sons, Keith Thompson of Rye and Colby Cargile and spouse Laurel of Oakland, Tenn.; two sisters Angie McGaha of Hermitage, and Shelly Sandine of Rye; two grandchildren Kole Thompson and Kacie Thompson both of Little Rock; her fiancé Troy Briant of Herbine; and a host of nephews and nieces and many, many friends.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Frazer’s Chapel with Rev. Eddie Hampton officiating. Linda Barrett was organist. Burial was in Prosperity Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers were Ronny Joe Taylor, Chris McDougald, Brad McDougald, Zach McDougald, Brian Bell, Greg Jacks, Keith Mercer, and Justin Wright.

Honorary pallbearers were Billy Mercer, Joey Reep, Mark Mercer, Howard Gavin, Charles Gavin, Robert Moore, Kagan Easter, Sammy Briant, Josh Moorman, B.J. Moore, Danny Orton, Scotty Winningham, and Allen Mercer.

