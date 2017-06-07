Spears, Get Rid of It Talk Trash Numbers

Solid Waste Contractor Questions Findings After Conducting Own Count

RISON – Officials with Get Rid of It, Inc., the county’s solid waste contractor, presented new household numbers to the Cleveland County Quorum Court Monday night, but County Judge Gary Spears said he will conduct his own count in hopes of bringing the ongoing dispute between the two parties to a conclusion.

Meanwhile, the quorum court put the idea of seeking new bids for the county’s solid waste services back on the table, but took no vote on the matter.

Both pieces of business took place during the quorum court’s regular monthly meeting Monday night at the courthouse in Rison.

Get Rid of It controller Scott Hafer and company president Glenn Thweatt were both at the meeting to present fresh figures regarding the number of households that are being serviced in the county.

That figure as been a point of contention between the county and Get Rid of It since their latest contract began about five years ago.

Spears said that by his count, there were 2,654 households in the county when the contract began. Get Rid of It, according to Spears, claimed there were 2,790 households. That difference of 139 households equates to more than $22,000 per year in solid waste fees based on the current monthly contract rate of about $14 per household.

