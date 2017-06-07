Sue Green Via, 78, of Star City died Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Born October 22, 1938, in Lincoln County, she was a daughter to the late Curtis C. and Velma Hines Green.

She was a member of the Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, and the PBNB Crown Club.

She was a property manager, owned her own antique store, and was a realtor for Southern Pines Realty. Sue loved antiquing, the Salvation Army and cooking.

She was also preceded in death by a son, James Chadwick Via, who died in 1970.

Survivors include two daughters, Tammie Travis of Morrilton, and Jennifer King (Rodney) of Rison; two grandchildren, Kurt Ellis Elms and Olivia Grace Valentine; and two great grandchildren, Hunter Ellis Elms and Keira Elaine Elms.

Graveside services were Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2017, at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Star City with Phillip Green officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements were by Griffin Funeral Service in Star City.

