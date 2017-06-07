Work on County Roads May Begin Late Next Month

RISON – County Judge Gary Spears said it could be late July or early August before work will begin on 18 miles of improvements to county roadways using county and state money.

Spears announced the timeline during the Cleveland Count Quorum Court’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

In March, Spears announced his plans resurface what has turned out to be about 18 miles of county roads using the “chip and seal” method. He said than that the total budget will be about $600,000.

Spears said the Arkansas Highway Department awarded a bid last week of $230,000 to Salt Creek Paving of Benton to resurface approximately 11 miles of county roadways this summer. Salt Creek also won the bid for the county’s portion of the project with a low bid of $170,000 to chip and seal about seven miles of county roadways.

Chip and seal is a process where oil is poured over an existing road surface and is then covered with a layer of pebbles or small gravel.

The judge said the county road department is still in the process of preparing the roads for the chip and seal. The plan is to fill in any potholes with hot mix asphalt to make the road surface as smooth as possible before applying the chip and seal. Spears mentioned that the repairs may cost more than he initially expected and that he made need extra money for the hot mix being used to fill in the potholes.

