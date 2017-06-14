﻿Wildcat Field To Get Artificial Turf

Fundraising Campaign To Raise At Least Half of $600,000 Projected Cost

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board voted Monday night to begin pursuing donations and a loan to install a new artificial turf at Wildcat Field, a project expected to cost about $600,000 with half the money coming from donations and sponsorships.

The new turf is expected to take about eight to 10 weeks to install, and the goal is to have it ready by the first varsity football game this season, which is scheduled for Sept. 8.

The school board approved a motion by Harrell Wilson to work with Athletic Surfaces Plus, a firm in Memphis that specializes in helping high schools acquire turf fields, to see the project through.

The school board held a preliminary meeting with Athletic Surfaces Plus last month to discuss the possibility of replacing the grass surface at Wildcat Field with turf. The final decision, however, was not made until the school board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

School board member Stan Sadler said Wildcat Field will be 80 years old this season.

Though the new turf will be going down on the football field, Sadler said Athletic Surfaces refers to the surfaces as “all-purpose” fields since they lend themselves to a variety of activities other than football.

