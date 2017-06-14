CCSB Approves 18 New Hires for Early Head Start

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board approved hiring 18 people Monday night to fill jobs associated with the new Early Head Start program that will launch with the new school year.

Meanwhile, the board also accepted a low bid from D&D Paving of Pine Bluff to pave several parking areas with asphalt at the Rison School campus.

Both pieces of business were conducted during the Cleveland County School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Early Head Start provides services to pregnant women, infants and toddlers up to age 3. It is an extension of the traditional Head Start program, which is for pre-schoolers age 3 to 5.

Earlier this year, Cleveland County Head Start received about $1 million in federal grants to bring the Early Head Start program here. Cleveland County Head Start serves the entire county with centers at the Kingsland, Rison and Woodlawn School campuses. Early Head Start will be available at the Rison and Woodlawn campuses.

The Cleveland County School Board had to approve the new hires since it serves as the governing board for the local Head Start program. It is the only Head Start program in Arkansas that is administered through a public school district.

Cleveland County Head Start director Pam Draper said the new hires will go to work immediately as they begin training for the new program. She said 15 of the new employees were in the Rison headquarters this week to begin their training.

