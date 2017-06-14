Elbert Reeves, Jr.

Elbert Scofield Reeves, Jr., passed away on June 8, 2017 at Starkville Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on October 22, 1924 in Amory, Miss., to the late Elbert S. Reeves, Sr. and Lola Inez Warren Reeves.

Mr. Reeves was a veteran of World War II and received the Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Ribbon and the AP Theatre Ribbon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Lola Dee Washington Reeves; his first wife, Jessie Vaughn Reeves Owens Chalmers; a daughter, Reba Nell Reeves Dunlap; granddaughters, Joy Dawn Lunsford Lindsey and Patricia Ann Reeves; great grandson, Grasyn Andrew Dunlap; and three brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his sons, George William Reeves of Pine Bluff, Richard Earl Reeves of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Marion Wesley Reeves of Redfield; daughters, Martha Ellen Reeves Cox of Kingsland, and Bessie Elizabeth Reeves Alexander of Pine Bluff; step-daughter,. Betty Westmoreland of Starkville, Miss.; 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were at Double Springs Baptist Church, Sunday, June 11, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or to Double Springs Baptist Cemetery Fund, 10284 Sturgis-Maben Rd., Maben, MS 39750.

Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, Miss., is in charge of services.