James Byrd

James Wilkes “Buck” Byrd, 56, of Woodlawn passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 at UAMS in Little Rock.

He was born April 21, 1961 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Riley and Maple Brown Byrd.

He was of the Baptist faith and a retired auto mechanic.

Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and three sisters.

Left to cherish his memory is one daughter, Bailey Byrd of Sarasota, Florida; one brother, Larry (Kathy) Ross of Pine Bluff; one sister, Marie Roberts of Woodlawn; one granddaughter, Genesis Phillips of Sarasota, Florida; four nephews, Garland “Peanut”, Jerry, Timothy and Larry Wayne; three nieces, Linda Marie, Amy and Kelly.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2017 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Brother Doney Blackerby officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Rison.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Jerry Roberts, Tim Roberts, Mackie Kimbrell, Larry Duke, Arlie Atkins, Lloyd Roberts and Darren Collins.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216