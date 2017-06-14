Juneteenth Set For This Weekend

RISON – A concert featuring rhythm and blues artist Jewel Carter, better known as “JC,” will kick off the annual Rison Juneteenth Celebration to be the held this Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, in Rison.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds while the parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday along Main Street in downtown Rison followed by the Juneteenth Festival at about 11 a.m. at Powell Park.

Juneteenth is presented each June by the Lanwood-Risonian Civic and Social Club.

Sponsors include State Farm agent Archie Sanders of Pine Bluff, FBT Bank and Mortgage (Fordyce/Rison), Cleveland County Farm Bureau and KP Carriers of Kingsland.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, the date in which Union General Gordon Granger informed Texas slaves that they were now free under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The announcement came about two and a half years after the proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863, and about two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomatax.

The following is an overview of the festivities for the weekend:

Concert

JC will be the featured act at the concert that will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. this Friday, June 16, at the fairgrounds in Rison.

JC has been involved in the entertainment industry for 15 years. He has toured and performed with iconic groups and artists such as The Gap Band, Teena Marie, Bootsy Collins, Gladys Knight, Charlie Wilson, Freddy Jackson and many others.

