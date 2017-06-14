Kingsland’s Puterbaugh Earns Million Mile Pin

KINGSLAND – Kingsland rural carrier Harry Puterbaugh received the Million Mile Safe Driver Award. The Million Mile Club is part of the Safe Driver Award program created by the National Safety Council.

The Safe Driver Award is the trademark of the expert driver and is recognized as the nation’s highest award for professional safe driving.

“We’re proud and thrilled to present this award,” said Rison Postmaster Bruce Brown. “The safety of our employees and customers is a top priority. Driving for the Postal Service is a privilege that requires all drivers to demonstrate safe driving practices throughout their careers and Harry has driven for more than 35 years for the Postal Service.”

Since 2005, when records were established, more than 6,000 postal employees have been recognized for driving at least 1,000,000 miles without a single accident. The Postal Service has the world’s largest civilian fleet with approximately 220,000 vehicles. Close to 350,000 letter carriers and truck drivers log more than 1 billion miles annually when delivering to America’s more than 154 million addresses.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations