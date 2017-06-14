Luellar Perry

Luellar Elizabeth Hunter Perry, 69, of Warren, died Thursday, June 8, in Conway.

Born June 9, 1947, in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Claudie Hunter and Ella Pamplin Hunter. She was retired from the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration Revenue Division and a member of Christian Fellowship.

Also preceding her in death were brothers Jake Ricks and Gene Ricks.

Survivors are her husband Sam Perry, whom she married April 4, 1964; one daughter, Belinda Lee Stark of Conway; one brother, Bobby Ricks of Columbus, Mississippi; three grandchildren Jamie Kitchens and spouse Brandon, Lorie Thex and spouse Rodney, and Kacie Reep; and four great-grandchildren Kennedy King, Skylar Collins, Ainsley Kitchens and Riley Kitchens.

Arrangements were by Frazer’s Funeral Home of Warren.

To sign an online register go to www.frazerfuneralhome.com