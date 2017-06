RISON – Another round of “cake walkers” participate in the Friends of Pioneer Village Cake Walk held last Friday during the grand opening of the Rison Farmers Market last Friday evening at FBT Community Park in downtown Rison. An estimated 200 people came to the event that featured assorted vendors, live music and a cooking demonstration. Weather permitting, the Rison Farmers Market will be held at 5 p.m. each Friday at FBT Community Park.