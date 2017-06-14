State Accepts Woodlawn’s Appeal on Probation Status

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School District is no longer on probation after the Arkansas Department of Education approved an appeal by Superintendent Dudley Hume last week.

Hume discussed the matter during the Woodlawn School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

In addition to the news about the successful appeal, the school board also approved a 5-cent price increase in school lunches.

Last month, Hume informed the school board that the district was placed on a one-year probation due to the lack of a half-time elementary school librarian and the use of three uncertified teachers at the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center (SEACBEC) in Warren. Woodlawn transports students to SEACBEC for vocational classes.

During last month’s meeting, Hume explained that Woodlawn would not have been placed on probation if it had an Act 1240 waiver like all the other districts in the Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative. The waiver is granted to any school district that has a student enrolled in the Arkansas Virtual Academy, which is an online school. The Act 1240 waiver allows for more flexibility in regards to staff certifications.

As for the half-time librarian, Woodlawn is finishing up construction of a new library/media center that will put both the elementary and high school libraries under one roof with a full-time librarian. The lack of the elementary librarian was a temporary measure while the library was under construction.

To read the full article, see the June 14, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.