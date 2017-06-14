Taylor Jaggers Competes For Miss Arkansas Saturday

LITTLE ROCK – Taylor Jaggers of Rison is among the 44 of the state’s best and brightest young women to compete for the title of Miss Arkansas 2017 this Saturday and win a chance to represent the Natural State at Miss America in Atlantic City this September.

The 2017 Miss Arkansas Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Robinson Center in Little Rock. The pageant will be televised live by KATV Channel 7.

Jaggers, a graduate of Rison High School, is the daughter of Greg and Lynda Jaggers of Rison. She earned the opportunity to compete for Miss Arkansas by winning the Miss Grand Prairie Pageant at Stuttgart in February.

The 20-year-old currently attends the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she is pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance performance. She said her goal is to one day open her own dance studio.

Jaggers is the third Rison native within the past 11 years to qualify for the Miss Arkansas Pageant. Sally Lybrand competed in 2006 while Sloane Roberts won Miss Arkansas in 2012.

Her platform is “A Chance to Dance: Working to Achieve a Sound Body and Mind.” She will perform a jazz dance to “Big Spender” as her talent at the pageant.

To read the full article, see the June 14, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.