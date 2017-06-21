Baseball Bears Getting Love From USA Today, Baseball America Polls

RISON – The two-time defending state champion Woodlawn Bears achieved another first this year when the Class 1A state champs finished the year ranked no. 4 nationally by both USA Today and Baseball America.

“We’ve had some good teams in the past but we’ve never finished that high,” Bears Coach Tommy Richardson said. “It’s a pretty cool deal.”

When Woodlawn cracked Baseball America’s Top 25 about midway through the season, Richardson was completely unaware of the ranking until someone else told him about it.

While he was honored to have his Bears even considered on a national scale, he said at the time that he “didn’t put much stock” into national rankings because none of the teams played one another. He said it would be difficult to get a true gauge on who the best teams are.

Still, for a team from the smallest classification in Arkansas to be recognized on a national level was an achievement he said he was proud of for his players and the program as a whole.

Woodlawn was the only team from Arkansas on either Top 25, and was dwarfed in size by many of the other schools in the rankings.

