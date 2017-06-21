Betty Anderson

Betty Jo (Fleetwood) Anderson, 80, of Batesville, formerly of Rison, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Born July 22, 1936 in Weiner, she was a daughter to John Bradford Fleetwood and Ethel (Merrit) Fleetwood.

Betty loved spending time with her family and enjoyed reading, fishing, and yard sales.

Survivors include two sons, Tony Duncan (Theresa) of Rison and Jerry “Dukey” Duncan (Sandy Gail) of Rison; two daughters, Teresa Hopper (Wayne) of Star City and Tammy Bailey (Shawn) of Pleasant Plains; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other adopted family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as all of her brothers and sisters.

The funeral service was Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Roller-Crouch Funeral Home Chapel in Batesville officiated by Ched Carpenter. Burial followed at Price Cemetery in Pleasant Plains.

Pallbearers were Wade Gambill, Wyat Gambill, Braydon White, Jake Duncan, Rocky Duncan and Levi McDougal.

