Classified Ads – June 21, 2017

Now Hiring
- HIRING FOR SALES POSITION – Must be people-person, neat appearance, money montivated & have reliable transportation. $1,000 sign-on bonus. Call 870-224-8170. (*24-5i)
Produce
- VINE-RIPENED TOMATOES – Family-size quantities available now. Perfec for personal use or resale. Pick your own for saving. Boxed orders available. Fresh okra also available at Green Family Farms, established 1976. Call 870-226-6673. (*28-4p)
Notice
- NO TRESPASSING No fishing or hunting on lands belonging to Stephen or Paul Freeman. Signs have been posted. (*23)
Lawn/Farm Equip./Livestock
- FOR SALE – JOHN DEERE TRACTOR Model 620, wide front, PS factory 3 pt., factory LP, good 1957 year model. Rison. 870-325-6884. (*19)
Real Estate
- 12-1/4 acres all under fence, all pastures, some trees. Perfect horse harm, large barn, big pond with fish, boat house (2 BR 2 BA with office or small bedroom). Main yard – lots of trees. Large front porch. $120,000. Needs some TLC. Call 870-325-6768. (*27)
- HOME SITE – 1540 Hwy. 212, 1.9 acres with workshop and restroom, sewer, water, electrical hook-ups: $47,500, financing available; (870) 541-0879. (*26)
- LAND FOR SALE – 36 acres at Rowell, $3,000 per ac.; water/electric; (501) 771-2172. (*22)
- For Sale: 3BR 2BA 1598 SF $42,000 Across From Rison school, AS-IS with New heating and air unit,Remodeled Bath and Freshly Painted Exterior. NO OWNER FINANCE % NO RENT TO OWN. Contact: 870-556-0753 (*18)
- NEW ON MARKET: 2 lots on east magnolia. Call 870-325-7142. Leave message if no answer. (*14)
- FOR SALE – 5 to 15 Acres. 2 miles North of Rison. $1,000 per acre OBO. Some financing. 870-723-2049. (*14)
- For Sale By Owner: 39 acres, 2 ponds, Large Shop. Located at 990 Ryburn Rd, Woodlawn Community. $125,000. Call 501-475-6397 for more information. (*13)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
- FOR RENT: 2 BR/1-1/2 BA mobile home. 790 Evans Road in Rison. Refrigerator and cook stove. 870-879-2945 or 870-550-3052. (*17)
- Newly renovated 3 bedroom brick home in Rison School District. All appliances and some furnishings convey. 10 acres M/L. Price negotiable. (870) 370-1392 Serious inquiries only. (*10)
- FOR SALE: 5 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres – in and around Rison. Owner financing! (870) 723-4425. (*8)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- 2005 YAMAHA 1100 V-STAR MOTORCYCLE. 2 new Dunlap tires, black and chrome, windshield, roll bar, saddlebags, lots of extras. Garage kept, adult ridden. 1,800 miles. $4,800. Call 870-510-3130 or 870-510-0510. (*28)
- 2005 TOYOTA FORERUNNER SR5 – 2WD, V6, 186,000 miles, gray, in good condition, $5,500; (870) 226-3035 (*26)
- 2002 HONDA VTX 1800 MoTORCYCLE – loaded, dual exhaust, saddlebags and more, $3,500; (870) 550-3192 (*16)
Misc. Items
- FOR SALE – Walk-in Tanning Bed, good condition (870) 692-7730 (*28)
- FOR SALE – 20 FT. TRAILER , dual axle, heavy duty, low profiel, bumper pull; 870-325-6895. (*26)
- FOR SALE – Kenwood Model KBC-15HP CD Pandora TV Hookup. All colors guaranteed to work. All wires and RCA included. Compet. Amp Hi-Phonics. Still in box. BRX 2016-10, 2000 Watt, Super Class D Brutis Amplifier. Call 870-325-7622. (*23)
- SEWING/EMBROIDERY EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – Singer Fashionista S-800 sewing machine, standard and extra accessories, extension table, regular, stretch and some embroidery stitches. Huskystar 215 Type B regular and stretch stitch with accessories. Sears straight stretch and some embroidery stitches. Call 870-325-7284 for prices. (*13)
- FOR SALE – Bowflex Tread Climber TC5000 with mat. Very good condition. Has new console panel still in box, also all books. $500 firm. Call 870-325-6551. (*7)
- used riding mowers FOR SALE – (870) 325-7905. (*22).
- 5000 WATT GENERATOR in great shape. $375. 3260 WATT GENERATOR. $190. Located at 5107 Hwy 79 South. Call 870-692-8215. (*7)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- RETIRED CARPENTER/PAINTER looking for small jobs in Rison area. Call (870) 367-3810. (*24-6)
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBROIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- LEAKY FAUCETS? Weak floors, stuck doors? Call Keith Cochran, handy man. 870-357-2446 or 870-370-1898. (*36)
- Forest land boundary line maintenance. References available. Contact TGS Forestry Consulting & Supply, LLC. 501-658-5212; tgsforestry@gmail.com. (*1)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)