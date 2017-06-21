Doris Norton

Doris Rachell Carter Norton, 91, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017.

She was born Dec. 9, 1925, to the late Charlie Cecil Carter and the late Ellen (Ellie) Pauline McFarland Carter.

Doris lost both her parents at an early age, and the late Leota Carter Robertson adopted Doris and raised her as her own.

She is survived by her son, Scott Norton (Linda) of Alexandria, Alabama; a daughter, Vicky Vinson (Carl) of Fannett, Texas; six grandchildren, Daxton and Andy Norton of Alexandria, Alabam., Suzanne Norton McGuire (Brian) of McDonough, Georgia, Courtney and Justin Holmes of Fannett, Texas, Spencer Holmes (April) of Houston, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Riley Cannon and Kylie Holmes of Fannett, Texas; and a sister, Pat Boyd of Pine Bluff.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Norton, whom she married Aug. 26, 1954; and her brothers, Ernest James and Verlan Carter.

Please join her family and friends for a graveside memorial service held in her honor on June 26, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, 10851 Hwy. 63 near Pine Bluff. Please come in your cool, comfortable and casual clothes as Doris would have wanted.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Service of Star City.

