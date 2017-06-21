Jaggers Considers Another Run at Miss Arkansas Title

LITTLE ROCK – Miss Grand Prairie Taylor Jaggers, of Rison, wrapped up what she calls a “very exciting week,” by receiving a total of $1,900 in college scholarships during her first run in the 2017 Miss Arkansas Pageant.

Jaggers, the daughter of Greg and Lynda Jaggers of Rison, received a $400 scholarship from the Miss Arkansas pageant, a $1,000 scholarship for winning the Marketplace Interview for Fine Arts, and a $500 scholarship for being the fourth runner up in the Miracle Maker campaign raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network.

While Jagger did not place among the 10 finalists, she said said she plans to pursue the Miss Arkansas title again in the future. This was only her second year to compete in the preliminaries for Miss Arkansas.

Jaggers is a dance major at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.