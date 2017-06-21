Juneteenth Parade Makes Way Through Rison

RISON – The Annual Juneteenth Parade makes it way down Main Street in Rison to help kick off the Saturday festivities for the Rison Juneteenth Celebration.

The event is held each June to help commemorate June 19, 1865, the date that slaves in Texas learned they were free under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation that as signed more than two years beforehand.

The Juneteenth Celebration began with a concert Friday night at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and ended with a festival at Powell Park in Rison Saturday afternoon.