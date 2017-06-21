Rison Heads East Under New AAA League Proposal

RISON – The Rison Wildcats will be seeing some new opponents while the Woodlawn Bears will be seeing a lot of old ones if the new high school football conference alignments proposed by the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) are approved later this summer.

Last week, the AAA released its conference assignments for the next two-year athletic cycle that begins with the 2018-19 school year. Schools have until June 27 to appeal the proposed assignments.

Both Rison and Woodlawn will continue to compete in their current football conference affiliation, the 8-2A, for the upcoming 2017 season.

Rison, which was bumped from Class 2A to Class 3A for the next cycle due to enrollment increases, was assigned to the 6-3A Conference, which consists of teams mostly to the north and east of Rison.

The proposed 6-3A Conference will consist of Rison, Barton, Drew Central, Episcopal Collegiate, Lake Village, McGehee, Palestine-Wheatley and Pine Bluff Dollarway.

Woodlawn, which was moved from Class 1A back to Class 2A for athletics, will remain in the 8-2A for football.

