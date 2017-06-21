Rison Shine Plans Games, Outdoor Movie Next Month

RISON – Rison Shine Downtown Development will host some family-oriented games followed by an outdoor movie on Friday, July 7, the community development group announced this week.

The day’s festivities will kick off with the Rison Farmers Market opening at 5 p.m. followed by bingo at about 6:30 p.m. and the movie starting at about 8:30 p.m. Rison Shine will be selling refreshments throughout the evening to help raise money to support future community development projects.

“After we finally got the lights up at FBT Community Park, we’ve been looking at ways to utilize the park at night,” said Britt Talent, president of Rison Shine. “This was an idea that came up with a couple of years ago, but we never really followed through with it. With the lights up, we thought this would be the perfect time to try it.”

The plans to fill in the time between the farmer’s market and movie with games of bingo games. The movie itself will start at about 8:30 p.m.

The featured film will be decided by the public through the Rison Shine Downtown Development Facebook page. Talent said they will be presenting a list of film possibilities and the film that receives the most votes will be featured that night.

