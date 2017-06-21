Woodlawn Seeking Waivers From State

District Seeks to Join Others In Having Flexibility of Act 1240 Waivers

RISON – With it becoming tougher each year to find certified teachers, especially in Southeast Arkansas, the Woodlawn School District hopes to join the 13 other districts in the Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative by receiving waiver through Act 1240 that will give the district greater flexibility regarding teacher certifications.

Superintendent Dudley Hume has called a special meeting of the Woodlawn School Board at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, June 22. He will be presenting a resolution to the school board that will allow him to apply for Act 1240 waivers before the Arkansas Board of Education. Hume said he is scheduled to go before the state board on Thursday, July 13.

Woodlawn is currently the only district in the 14-district Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative that does not have the waivers made available through Act 1240.

The act, approved in 2015, allows for teacher certification waivers if the school district has any students enrolled in the Arkansas Virtual Academy. The Virtual Academy is an online charter school providing instruction on a wide range of subjects.

Woodlawn did not have a student enrolled in the Virtual Academy last year, but now that it does, Hume said he hopes this will give the district some flexibility in regards to finding certified staff to fill vacancies.

Last year, the teacher shortage became such a crisis that the 13 other school districts in the Southeast Arkansas Cooperative, including the neighboring Cleveland County School District, applied for and were granted the Act 1240 waivers by the state.

