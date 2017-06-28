CCSB Discusses Funding for Turf

Goal Set To Get Donations, Sponsorships To Help Pay For Entire Project

RISON – Two Cleveland County School Board members said Monday they prefer collecting 100 percent of the expected cost of installing a turf field at Rison High School’s Wildcat Field through donations, pledges and sponsorships.

School board members Stan Sadler and Harrell Wilson both eluded to their personal goals during a special called school board meeting Monday evening.

The meeting was called to hear a presentation from Norman Hill, a consultant who specializes in public school finance. He visited with the school board on the proper financial procedures the district will need to follow to see the project through. (See related story.)

Earlier this month, the Cleveland County School Board unanimously approved a motion to replace the grass surface at Wildcat Field with artificial turf.

The district is working with Athletic Surfaces Plus on the project. The Memphis-based firm has helped several other school districts across Arkansas make the transition from grass to turf.

The goal is to have the new field in place before the first home varsity game of the approaching football season. Superintendent Johnnie Johnson said the target date for completion is Sept. 4. The district is currently running newspaper ads seeking bids on the project. Those bids will be opened at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6.

