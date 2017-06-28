Charles Boultinghouse, 83, of Dardanelle, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 22, 1934 at Newark, to the late Denver and Veda Shipman Boultinghouse.

He retired from Holsum Bread Company after 23 years of service. He then bought a dump truck that he operated after that.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Burgess; one daughter, Kathy Jean Ramey and one brother, Bernard Boultinghouse.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Boultinghouse of Dardanelle; his children: Doug Boultinghouse and wife Kathy of Woodlawn; Rebecca Myhand of Lead Hill; Dale Burgess and wife Debbie, Lynda Keeling and husband Randy, all of Dardanelle; one sister, Fanny Lee McDonald of Magness; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Monday, June 26, 2017 at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle. Burial was at Blue Springs Cemetery in Newark.

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. To sign an online guestbook go to www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com