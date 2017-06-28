County Road Work Could Cause Delays

RISON – Some Cleveland County residents could encounter travel delays as the county’s 2017 road improvement project gets underway, County Judge Gary Spears announced this week.

“The contractor has notified me that he will be ready to move into our county in the next several weeks to do the chip sealing of approximately 18 miles of our county roads,” Spears said in a prepared statement.

The chip-and-seal process consists of covering the existing road surface in with a layer of oil and then applying a layer of gravel over that to create a new surface. The county will be investing about $600,000 in improving about 18 miles of county roadways using the chip-and-seal method.

Spears said anyone living along the following roads could be delayed while the construction is underway: Griffith Springs Road, Rodgers Road East, Stewart Lane, Crook Lane, Goggans Lane, Deer Run, Friendship Cemetery Road, Red Oak Road, Hickory Road, Unionville Road, Moores Church Road, Tower Road and Shady Grove Road.

“Several of these roads will need to be sprayed with prime oil. This process usually takes several days to soak into the ground,” Spears said. “Please drive very slowly over the oil so it won’t get on your vehicles. During the construction, please be alert to the crews working and drive as slowly as possible.

“I would like to apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” Spears said in the statement. “The end goal is to make a major improvement in the roads we may use daily.”