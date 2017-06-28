David Rawls

David Lloyd Rawls, 70, of Rison, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Born February 2, 1947, in Pine Bluff, he was a son to the late J. C. and Mary Ellen Lloyd Rawls.

He was a custodian for many years with Rison Public Schools and a member of Rison Baptist Church.

David was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandparents, John and Mabel Rawls, and Walter and Cora Lloyd, all of Rison.

Survivors include two sisters, Sharon Rogers of Woodlawn, and Sue Mitchell of Pine Bluff; and a host of caring family and friends.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Greenwood Cemetery in Rison with Bro. Bill Britt officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request a donation to your favorite charity in David’s honor.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

