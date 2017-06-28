Hill Offers Advice On Turf Funding

RISON – Norman Hill, a school finance consultant, advised the Cleveland County School Board to play close attention to the accounting procedures the district uses as it begins taking contributions for a new artificial turf at Rison High School’s Wildcat Field.

“It’s not really complicated – it’s procedures,” Hill told the school board during a special called meeting Monday evening at the administration office in Rison.

The meeting with Hill was called to allow the school board an opportunity to hear about the “pitfalls” districts can encounter when they launch a fundraising campaign. The turf project is expected to cost $600,000, and the school board has made it a goal to raise at least half that amount ($300,000) through donations, pledges and sponsorships.

Hill told the board he has 51 years of experience of working with school finances as a coach, teacher and administrator. He has also worked with the Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative at Monticello.

Hill began his presentation by telling of two experiences he personally encountered where the proper procedures were not followed and it ended up costing the district financially. In both instances, he said it was outside groups organizing the efforts and the school district playing a secondary role.

Before he arrived as superintendent at Monticello, Hill said the Billies had just won a state championship in football and an excited fan base wanted to build a new football complex. He said a group of local boosters got together and came up with the idea to build a new $1.5 million facility. Several in the community made pledges to support the project, and plans were even drawn up by an architect. However, he said many of those pledges never materialized.

To read the full article, see the June 28, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.