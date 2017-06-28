Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop Set For October

RISON – Jennifer King, the organizer the “Junk Hunt” trails across Southeast Arkansas, announced this week that the Second Annual Hwy. 79-Hwy. 63 Junk Hunt Loop will be held Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 5-7, once again taking in several communities in Cleveland County.

“Junk Hunts” are basically a collection of individual rummage sales held along a designated route. King organized the Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt and the Hwy. 79-Hwy. 63 Junk Hunt Loop. Both events drew customers from across Arkansas as well as from out-of-state.

The upcoming Junk Hunt Loop route will start in Pine Bluff before proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Cleveland County. After passing through both Rison and Kingsland, it will turn east at Fordyce onto Hwy. 8, making its way back into Cleveland County and through New Edinburg before hitting its southern-most point at Warren.

At Warren, the route connects to Hwy. 63 and turns back north to return to Pine Bluff. The return route will take it through all the communities along Hwy. 63 in Cleveland County, including Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Woodlawn and Randall.

In all, the route will cover about 125 miles and make its way through four counties: Jefferson, Cleveland, Dallas and Bradley.

King encouraged anyone interested in participating to begin making preparations now for the sale this fall. Several “hubs,” which are basically a collection of vendors in a central location, were set up in Rison, New Edinburg and Randall last year.

To read the full article, see the June 28, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.