CALMER – Two pickup trucks collided shortly after noon Tuesday along Hwy. 63 about a half mile north of Calmer.

Information about the accident was not available from the Arkansas State Police at. One of the deputies from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department working the scene said there were no life-threating injuries.

The two pickups collided on the driver’s side of each vehicle. The Toyota pickup (left) appeared to be pulling a trailer at the time of accident.