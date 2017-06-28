Raymond F. “Ray” Ruelle, 70, of Herbine, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Little Rock.

Born August 14, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, he was a son to the late Russell and Betty Brazil Ruelle.

He lived his life one day at time and enjoyed one moment at a time. During his military career, Mr. Ruelle served more than 20 years in the United States Air Force before retiring in 1987.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pine Bluff.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Irma I. Ruelle of Herbine; ex-wife, Debra L. Ruelle of Herbine; a son, Jonathan R. (Erica) Ruelle of Beebe, whom is currently active duty USAF; stepson, Curtis (Misty) Book of Stuttgart; a daughter, Colleen D. (Peter) Greentree of Mablevale; three sisters, Renee F. Ruelle, Roberta F. Craige and Patricia (Kevin) Abramczyk, all of Southgate, Michigan; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pine Bluff with Bro. Stewart Marshall officiating.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

