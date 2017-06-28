Funeral service for Van Newton Bell, 88, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, was held Saturday, June 17, 2017, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pete Adrian officiating.

Interment followed at Restlawn Memorial Park with former Sheriff Butch Adams, Sheriff Lewis Tatum, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse members Sam Tatum, Earl Martin, Roger ‘Tex’ Maynard, and Billy Wayne Orr serving as pallbearers. Other members of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse were honorary pallbearers.

Mr. Bell passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.

He was born on September 29, 1928 in Rison, Ark., the son of Otis B. and Mae Reed Bell.

He married Anna L. (Murdock) Bell on June 26, 1948 in Pine Bluff, Ark. She preceded him in death on February 15, 1997. He later married Wanda Tully (Grayson) Bell on December 5, 1998 in Sulphur Springs, TX. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2003. He was also preceded in death by special friend Hettie Armistead of Mesquite on December 16, 2013.

In addition to his wives, he was also preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Hazel Bell Ollar, and brothers, Aubrey Faye Bell and Otis B. Bell Jr.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse, and Hopkins County Rodeo Committee. He owned and operated Bell’s Auto Glass and Trim for fifteen years then worked for Hopkins County Pct. 1 for ten years before retiring to follow his passion of horse trading.

He is survived by daughters, Rita Edwards and Jan Chapman both of Sulphur Springs, Texas; grandsons, Cody Edwards, of Austin, Texas, and Technical Sargent Cale McClure USAF, of Wichita Falls, Texas; granddaughters, Casi Jones of Emory, Texas, Audrey Woodfin of McKinney, Texas, Victoria Boatman of Russellville, Ark., and great-granddaughters, Paylen Jones, Aslynn McClure, and Davey Woodfin.

If desired memorials may be made to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse (298 Rosemont Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482) or to First United Methodist Church (301 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482).

Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com