Woodlawn Board Approves Resolution To Seek Waivers

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School Board unanimously approved a resolution last Thursday night that will allow Superintendent Dudley Hume to pursue certain waivers concerning state staffing requirements under Act 1240 with the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).

The board approved the resolution during a special-called meeting last Thursday night. All four members present for the meeting – Jason Aud, Shane Dixon, Larry Reynolds and David Stover – voted in favor of Aud’s motion to approve the resolution. Board member Aaron Tooke was not present for the meeting.

Act 1240, approved by the state legislature in 2015, established that a school district may petition the State Board of Education to be granted the same waivers that are granted to open-enrollment public charter schools, according to the ADE website.

A school district is eligible to apply for waivers if a student who resides in the district attends a charter school, the website stated. The petition for the charter, according to the state, must include the name of the open-enrollment public charter school that draws students from the district, a copy of the waivers granted to the open-enrollment public charter school and a list of waivers that the school district seeks to have granted.

Woodlawn is currently the only school district in the 14-member Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative that does not receive the waivers. The other districts in the cooperative applied for the waivers as a group last year since each had a student enrolled in the Arkansas Virtual Academy, an online charter school.

Since Woodlawn will have a student enrolled in the Arkansas Virtual Academy this coming year, it too will be eligible for the waivers.

