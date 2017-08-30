April Wyrick, 47, of Pine Bluff, died Friday, August 25, 2017, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Miss Wyrick was born April 1, 1970, in Los Angeles, California, to Robert L. Wyrick and Elizabeth Ann Rice. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include one daughter, Haley Elizabeth Wyrick; two brothers, Mike Bain and Mark Bain; two sisters, Mary Garcia and Marilyn Bain; long-time companion, Wayne Smith; and special best friend, Donna Carter.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

