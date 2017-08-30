Bears May Not Have Ward For Opener

WOODLAWN – Woodlawn Coach Neil Barbaree can relate to those folks enduring the flooding down in Houston earlier this week from Hurricane Harvey – the hits just keep coming.

Already working with a thin roster, Barbaree said he learned Tuesday that Nick Ward, his most experienced running back, may not make the season opener this Friday at Johnson County Westside due to a hip injury.

Barbaree said Ward left school early Tuesday to see a doctor about a pain in his hip. While he did not know the status of Ward’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Barbaree already had him listed as “questionable” for Friday’s game.

Ward was the only running back on the roster with any notable varsity experience, having rushed for about 450 yards last year. His two primary back-ups are sophomore Caleb Stewart and junior Dylan Hankins.

Barbaree said he could be forced to put Trey Scallion in the backfield, though he preferred to save him mostly for defense.

“It’s gonna be tough,” Barbaree admitted. “We were already low on backs.”

To read the full article, see the August 30, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.