Cleveland Co. Football Published This Week

The Herald’s annual Cleveland County Football tabloid can be found in this week’s issue. The tabloid features player profiles, rosters, schedules, season previews and more for the Rison Wildcats and the Woodlawn Bears.

This year’s publication puts a special focus on the 80th anniversary of Rison High School’s Wildcat Field. Rison football historian Stan Sadler takes a look back at some of the most memorable games and moments at the historic field.

Cleveland County Football can also be viewed online by clicking here.