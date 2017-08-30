Fundraising Effort Underway for Field

Goal Set at $650,000 To Support Improvements at Rison’s Wildcat Field

RISON – While the fundraising effort has already exceeded the 50 percent mark of paying for the new artificial surface being installed at Rison High School’s Wildcat Field, the person spearheading the effort said he does not intend to stop there.

Harrell Wilson of Rison, a member of the Cleveland County School Board, volunteered to lead to fundraising effort for the improvements being made at the football.

Wilson said they currently nearing $350,000 pledged in sponsorships and contributions toward the project, which surpasses the half-way mark of the $472,020 bid awarded to Kansas Turf to install the new surface.

When the Cleveland County School Board decided to pursue the new turf field, it hired a company called Athletic Surfaces Plus to help guide the school district through the process. The Memphis-based company has helped other public schools convert their athletic fields from grass to turf.

When discussing the idea of switching to turf back in June, Harrell said Athletic Surfaces had informed them that nearly all the school districts they have worked with had at least 50 percent or more of the cost funded through sponsorships and donations.

Based on that goal, the school board approved a proposal to move forward with the project that with the school district willing to fund up to 50 percent of the cost, which was estimated to be about $600,000 at that time.

